Seagis Completes Renovation of 202,490 SF Northern New Jersey Industrial Building, Signs New Tenant

by Taylor Williams

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. —Seagis Property Group has completed the renovation of a 202,490-square-foot industrial building located at 13 Manor Road in the Northern New Jersey community of East Rutherford. The metro Philadelphia-based development and investment firm has also signed an undisclosed tenant to a full-building lease at the property, which features a clear height of 22 feet, 16 docks and 84 car parking spaces. Seagis purchased the building, which previously functioned as a manufacturing facility, in 2006.

