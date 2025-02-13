Seagis Nears Completion of 166,725 SF Warehouse in Teterboro, New Jersey

TETERBORO, N.J. — Seagis Property Group is nearing completion of a 166,725-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Teterboro. Known as Teterboro Distribution Center, the building offers proximity to Port Newark-Elizabeth and Liberty International Airport. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, 5,000 square feet of office space, 40 loading docks, 185-foot truck court depths and parking for 46 trailers and 114 cars. CBRE is marketing the property, which is slated for a summer delivery, for lease.