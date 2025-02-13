Thursday, February 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Teterboro-Distribution-Center
Seagis Property Group will complete Teterboro Distribution Center in Northern New Jersey this summer.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Seagis Nears Completion of 166,725 SF Warehouse in Teterboro, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

TETERBORO, N.J. — Seagis Property Group is nearing completion of a 166,725-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Teterboro. Known as Teterboro Distribution Center, the building offers proximity to Port Newark-Elizabeth and Liberty International Airport. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, 5,000 square feet of office space, 40 loading docks, 185-foot truck court depths and parking for 46 trailers and 114 cars. CBRE is marketing the property, which is slated for a summer delivery, for lease.

You may also like

Fulton-Coastcon Breaks Ground on 94,573 SF Elementary School...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 31,393 SF Industrial Flex...

California Polytechnic State University to Begin 4,200-Bed Residence...

Silagi Development Buys 3-Acre Industrial Development Site in...

Brennan Recapitalizes 1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Moorestown,...

Jefferson Apartment Group, CP Capital Deliver 310-Unit Project...

RJW Logistics Group Signs 976,954 SF Industrial Lease...

Entre Commercial Realty Negotiates Sale of USDA Food...

IPA Brokers Sale of 85,513 SF Shopping Center...