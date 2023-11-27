Monday, November 27, 2023
Seagis Property Group Buys 30,058 SF Industrial Building in Carlstadt, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CARLSTADT, N.J. — Seagis Property Group has purchased a 30,058-square-foot industrial building within Gotham Industrial Park in the Northern New Jersey community of Carlstadt. The building, which was vacant at the time of sale, sits on 1.5 acres and features a clear height of 16 feet, four loading docks and roughly 1,500 square feet of office space. Leo Josephs and Joshua Meisner of Leo Josephs & Co. represented Seagis, which plans to implement a value-add program, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

