REBusinessOnline

Seagis Property Group Buys Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 19,296 SF in Moonachie, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

MOONACHIE, N.J. — Metro Philadelphia-based investment firm Seagis Property Group has purchased two industrial buildings totaling 19,296 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Moonachie. The two standalone buildings span 9,660 and 9,636 square feet and were both vacant at the time of sale. Seagis, which plans to implement a value-add program, purchased the properties from a private ownership group that occupied the buildings for its business, Corporate Jet Support. Chris Koeck of Newmark represented both parties in the transaction.

