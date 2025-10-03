Friday, October 3, 2025
Seagis Property Group Completes 166,725 SF Warehouse in Teterboro, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

TETERBORO, N.J. — Metro Philadelphia-based developer Seagis Property Group has completed a 166,725-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Teterboro. Known as Teterboro Distribution Center, the building at 200 Hollister Road offers proximity to Port Newark-Elizabeth and Liberty International Airport. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, 3,580 square feet of office space, 37 loading docks, 185-foot truck court depths and parking for 46 trailers and 114 cars. CBRE is marketing the property for lease.

