Seagis Property Group Completes 178,200 SF Industrial Project in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Seagis Property Group has completed a 178,200-square-foot industrial project at 2013 McCarter Highway in Newark. Two tenants — the Newark Board of Education and skincare products provider Deciem — preleased space at the building, which features a clear height of 40 feet, 37 dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 127 cars and 42 trailers. Colliers serves as the landlord’s leasing agency. A CBRE team of Kate Granahan, Kevin Dudley, Chad Hillyer and Nicholas Klacik represented the tenants in both deals.