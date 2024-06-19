Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Seagis Property Group Completes 178,200 SF Industrial Project in Newark

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — Seagis Property Group has completed a 178,200-square-foot industrial project at 2013 McCarter Highway in Newark. Two tenants — the Newark Board of Education and skincare products provider Deciem — preleased space at the building, which features a clear height of 40 feet, 37 dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 127 cars and 42 trailers. Colliers serves as the landlord’s leasing agency. A CBRE team of Kate Granahan, Kevin Dudley, Chad Hillyer and Nicholas Klacik represented the tenants in both deals.

You may also like

Marquis Health Consulting Services Opens 101-Bed Skilled Nursing...

TCB Breaks Ground on 65-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.3M Sale of Manhattan...

McCarthy Tops Out Construction of 16-Story Tower at...

Stream Realty Partners Acquires 104,008 SF Halsted Pershing...

Noble Self Storage Breaks Ground on 130,000 SF...

Dubin & Co. Signs 10,777 SF Office Sublease...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers Sale of...

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $75M Construction Financing for...