Seagis Property Group plans to deliver the speculative warehouse within Transal Park by the end of the year.
Seagis Property Group Nears Completion of 118,000 SF Industrial Facility Near Miami International Airport

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — Pennsylvania-based Seagis Property Group is nearing completion of a 118,000-square-foot warehouse project near the cargo entrance of Miami International Airport. The speculative facility, which is estimated as being 75 percent complete, is located at 8315 N.W. 27th St. in Doral. Situated within Transal Park, the rear-load warehouse will feature 32-foot clear heights, 32 dock doors and 110 automobile parking spaces. Sebastian Juncadella and Jose Juncadella of Fairchild Partners are marketing the project for lease on behalf of Seagis, which expects to deliver the property by the end of the year.

