Seagis Purchases 60,831 SF Warehouse and Distribution Facility in Miramar, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Seagis

Completed in 2021, Seagis @ Riviera Boulevard features 32-foot clear heights, six dock-high doors, five drive-in doors, a 1.4 per 1,000 parking ratio and the flexibility to accommodate tenants from 25,000 to 60,831 square feet.

MIRAMAR, FLA. — Conshohocken, Penn.-based Seagis Property Group LP has purchased a 60,831-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Miramar. Tommy Gil of Vivo Real Estate Group Inc. represented the buyer in the transaction, while the seller, Megacenter US LLC, was self-represented by Bryan Demello. The sales price was $13.3 million.

The property, which is being rebranded as Seagis @ Riviera Boulevard, is immediately available for lease and was vacant at the time of sale. Completed in 2021, Seagis @ Riviera Boulevard features 32-foot clear heights, six dock-high doors, five drive-in doors, a 1.4 per 1,000 parking ratio and the flexibility to accommodate tenants from 25,000 to 60,831 square feet. Located at 7481 Riviera Blvd., the property is situated along the Florida Turnpike. Seagris plans to make renovations on the interior of the property including an addition to office space to complement the distribution facility.

