Seagis Receives $65M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Building in Kearny, New Jersey

KEARNY, N.J. — Pennsylvania-based investment firm Seagis Property Group has received a $65 million loan for the refinancing of a 415,533-square-foot industrial building located at 50 Central Ave. in Kearny, located west of New York City. The newly built property features 40-foot clear heights and 88 overhead doors and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. New York Life Real Estate Investors provided the loan.