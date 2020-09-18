REBusinessOnline

Seagis Receives $65M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Building in Kearny, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

KEARNY, N.J. — Pennsylvania-based investment firm Seagis Property Group has received a $65 million loan for the refinancing of a 415,533-square-foot industrial building located at 50 Central Ave. in Kearny, located west of New York City. The newly built property features 40-foot clear heights and 88 overhead doors and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. New York Life Real Estate Investors provided the loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  