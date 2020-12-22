Sealy Acquires 1.1 MSF Warehouse Near St. Louis

The Class A facility is located at 3951 Lakeview Corporate Drive within Lakeview Commerce Center.

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. — Sealy & Co. has acquired a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse in Edwardsville near St. Louis for an undisclosed price. The purchase brings the company’s acquisition volume for 2020 to more than $400 million. The Class A facility is located at 3951 Lakeview Corporate Drive within Lakeview Commerce Center. The business park is situated in the Metro East submarket. The building features a clear height of 32 feet, 96 dock doors and 90 trailer stalls. The current tenant has expanded its presence in recent years within Lakeview Commerce Center and occupies three additional properties, one of which Sealy acquired in January of this year. Michael Caprile and Zach Graham of CBRE brokered the sale. Panattoni Development Co. was the seller.