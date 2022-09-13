Sealy & Co. Acquires 1.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Dayton, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The Mid States Industrial Portfolio contains 10 buildings.

DAYTON, OHIO — Sealy & Co. has acquired a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Dayton for an undisclosed price. Known as the Mid States Industrial Portfolio, the portfolio contains 10 buildings that are home to 22 tenants. The assets are concentrated in two submarkets, Moraine and Airport/Vandalia, both of which are located along I-75. Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs led the transaction for Sealy on an internal basis. John Hassler of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller. Sealy maintains corporate offices in Dallas and Shreveport, La.