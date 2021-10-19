REBusinessOnline

Sealy & Co. Acquires 1.3 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Wichita

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

The portfolio consists of four fully occupied distribution centers in Park City.

PARK CITY, KAN. — Sealy & Co. has acquired a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Park City, a suburb just north of Wichita. The purchase price was undisclosed. The portfolio consists of four fully occupied distribution centers along North Air Capitol and North Hayes drives. All four of the Class A buildings have been constructed within the last six years. Whitney Kerr of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Murdock Properties LLC. Sealy’s Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs led the acquisition on behalf of Sealy.

