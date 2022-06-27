Sealy & Co. Acquires 148,172 SF Light Industrial Portfolio in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Sealy & Co., an investment firm with offices in Dallas and Shreveport, La., has acquired The Imperial Light Industrial Portfolio, which comprises two buildings totaling 148,172 square feet in Pittsburgh. The buildings are located within the Chapman Westport master-planned development near Pittsburgh International Airport and can support office, distribution and lab uses. John Plower of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs internally represented Sealy & Co.