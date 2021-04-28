REBusinessOnline

Sealy & Co. Acquires 210,500 SF Lone Elm Commerce Center in Olathe, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

Lone Elm Commerce Center is currently 50 percent leased.

OLATHE, KAN. — Sealy & Co. has acquired Lone Elm Commerce Center, a 210,500-square-foot industrial facility in Olathe. The purchase price was undisclosed. Situated on 12 acres, the property features office space, expansive parking, loading docks, outdoor storage and a rooftop. Mark Long and John Hassler of Newmark Zimmer brokered the sale. Heise-Meyer LLC in partnership with Odyssey Real Estate Capital developed the building, which is currently 50 percent leased. Newmark Zimmer will oversee the leasing of the facility.

