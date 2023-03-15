Sealy & Co. Acquires 221,128 SF Industrial Building in Metro Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — Sealy & Co. has acquired a newly constructed industrial building totaling 221,128 square feet in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located at 10600 Xylon Ave. N., the facility is fully leased to multiple tenants. The property features a clear height of 32 feet, 50 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors and abundant auto and trailer parking. Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs represented Sealy on an internal basis. Scannell Properties was the seller.