Sealy & Co. Acquires 221,520 SF Distribution Center in Ankeny, Iowa

ANKENY, IOWA — Sealy & Co. has acquired Crosswinds II, a 221,520-square-foot distribution center in Ankeny, a northwest suburb of Des Moines. The purchase price was undisclosed. The facility was completed earlier this year and features a clear height of 32 feet, 30 dock-high doors and a 136-foot truck court. Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs led the transaction for Sealy on an internal basis. John Hassler of Newmark Zimmer represented the undisclosed seller.

