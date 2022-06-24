Sealy & Co. Acquires 221,520 SF Distribution Center in Ankeny, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

ANKENY, IOWA — Sealy & Co. has acquired Crosswinds II, a 221,520-square-foot distribution center in Ankeny, a northwest suburb of Des Moines. The purchase price was undisclosed. The facility was completed earlier this year and features a clear height of 32 feet, 30 dock-high doors and a 136-foot truck court. Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs led the transaction for Sealy on an internal basis. John Hassler of Newmark Zimmer represented the undisclosed seller.