Sealy & Co. Acquires 265,700 SF Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, Iowa

ALTOONA, IOWA — Sealy & Co. has acquired the newly constructed Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, a northeast suburb of Des Moines. The purchase price was undisclosed. The industrial facility totals 265,700 square feet and features a clear height of 32 feet, 135-foot truck court, 26 dock-high doors and two drive-in doors. Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs of Sealy led the transaction. Mark Long and John Hassler of Newmark represented the seller, VanTrust Real Estate. In honor of VanTrust, Sealy is making a significant contribution to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation to commemorate the transaction.