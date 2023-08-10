Thursday, August 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialIowaMidwest

Sealy & Co. Acquires 265,700 SF Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

ALTOONA, IOWA — Sealy & Co. has acquired the newly constructed Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, a northeast suburb of Des Moines. The purchase price was undisclosed. The industrial facility totals 265,700 square feet and features a clear height of 32 feet, 135-foot truck court, 26 dock-high doors and two drive-in doors. Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs of Sealy led the transaction. Mark Long and John Hassler of Newmark represented the seller, VanTrust Real Estate. In honor of VanTrust, Sealy is making a significant contribution to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation to commemorate the transaction.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 261,730 SF Eastchase Market...

CBRE Investment Management Acquires Legacy at Wakefield Apartments...

Legacy Arranges $7.1M Sale of Northeast Plaza Shopping...

Newmark Negotiates 105,840 SF Industrial Lease in Manor,...

HASA Signs 33,550 SF Industrial Lease in Rhome,...

Blue Ox Group Arranges Sale of 9,200 SF...

BH Properties Purchases 322,000 SF Anchorage Square Mixed-Use...

Community Preservation Partners Acquires Two Affordable Seniors Housing...

Stos Partners Divests of $26.5M Manufacturing Building in...