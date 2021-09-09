Sealy & Co. Acquires 554,007 SF Industrial Portfolio in St. Louis

The five properties are located within the Mid County and North County submarkets.

ST. LOUIS — Sealy & Co. has acquired a five-building industrial portfolio totaling 554,007 square feet in St. Louis for an undisclosed price. The properties are located within the Mid County and North County submarkets with convenient access to St. Louis Lambert International Airport. With the acquisition, Sealy & Co.’s holdings in the St. Louis market account for nearly 13 percent of its total portfolio across the United States. Sealy’s other prominent markets are Dallas and Memphis, Tenn. Michael Hanrahan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Altus Properties. Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs of Sealy led the transaction on behalf of the company.