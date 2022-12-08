REBusinessOnline

Sealy & Co. Acquires 569,584 SF Industrial Building in Olathe, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

OLATHE, KAN. — Sealy & Co. has acquired a 569,584-square-foot industrial building in Olathe for an undisclosed price. The property, located at 1508 S. Green Road within the I-35 Logistics Park, is fully leased to a Fortune 500 tenant. The building features a clear height of 36 feet, 76 dock-high doors, three drive-in doors and a 135-foot truck court. Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs led the acquisition on behalf of Sealy & Co. JLL brokered the sale on behalf of the seller, Scannell Properties.

