Sealy & Co. Acquires 600,000 SF Industrial Property in Romulus, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

AeroPlex One & Two consists of two Class A buildings.

ROMULUS, MICH. — Sealy & Co. has acquired AeroPlex One & Two, a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in Romulus. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The two buildings feature clear heights of 30 feet, cross-dock configuration and ample truck and automobile parking. The property is located adjacent to the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

