Sealy & Co. Acquires 663,821 SF Warehouse, Distribution Building in Northeast Houston

Texas

Sealy's new warehouse and distribution center in Houston totals 663,821 square feet.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based investment firm Sealy & Co. has acquired a 663,821-square-foot warehouse and distribution building located at the intersection of McCarty Drive and Loop 610 in northeast Houston. The rail-served property is situated on 40 acres and features 200 trailer parking spaces with additional expansion capacity. Tom Lynch and Faron Wiley of CBRE, along with Scott Sealy Jr. and Jason Gandy of Sealy & Co., handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer. First Industrial Real Estate Trust sold the asset for an undisclosed price.