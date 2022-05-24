REBusinessOnline

Sealy & Co. Acquires 85,259 SF Sky Harbor Center Industrial Property in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

801-S-16th-St-Phoenix-AZ

Sky Harbor Center in Phoenix totals 85,259 square feet.

PHOENIX — Sealy & Co. has purchased Sky Harbor Center, a Class A industrial building located at 801 S. 16th St. in Phoenix. An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management sold the asset for an undisclosed price. The 85,259-square-foot property is situated on 7.5 acres within the Sky Harbor Airport submarket and was fully leased to two tenants at the time of sale.

Will Strong, Greer Oliver, Kirk Kuller and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Cooper Fratt, John Werstler and Tanner Ferrandi of Cushman & Wakefield provide leasing advisory services for the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  