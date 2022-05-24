Sealy & Co. Acquires 85,259 SF Sky Harbor Center Industrial Property in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Sky Harbor Center in Phoenix totals 85,259 square feet.

PHOENIX — Sealy & Co. has purchased Sky Harbor Center, a Class A industrial building located at 801 S. 16th St. in Phoenix. An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management sold the asset for an undisclosed price. The 85,259-square-foot property is situated on 7.5 acres within the Sky Harbor Airport submarket and was fully leased to two tenants at the time of sale.

Will Strong, Greer Oliver, Kirk Kuller and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Cooper Fratt, John Werstler and Tanner Ferrandi of Cushman & Wakefield provide leasing advisory services for the property.