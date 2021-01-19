REBusinessOnline

Sealy & Co. Acquires 99,704 SF Warehouse in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

Built in 2019, the Class A building is situated within the Perimeter Park Commerce Complex.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Sealy & Co. has acquired a 99,704-square-foot warehouse in the Johnson County submarket of Kansas City for an undisclosed price. Built in 2019, the Class A building is situated within the Perimeter Park Commerce Complex and is fully leased. Sealy’s investment services team, along with Ed Elder and John Stafford of Colliers International, brokered the sale. Jones Development was the seller.

