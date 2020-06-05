REBusinessOnline

Sealy & Co. Acquires Industrial Portfolio in Midwest, Southeast for $108M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Top Stories

Several of the buildings included in the acquisition were located in the Executive Park industrial complex in Kansas City. Image courtesy of ADCO Group.

DALLAS — Sealy & Co., a developer headquartered in Dallas, has acquired a 34-property industrial portfolio for $108 million. The sale included three off-market acquisitions of warehouse properties located in Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City; and Memphis, Tennessee.

The Kansas City transaction included five buildings in Executive Park, a master-planned industrial park constructed by ADCO Group on 1,200 acres in 1974. That transaction also included a second industrial park in the East Bottoms submarket.

Sealy also acquired a 20 distribution warehouses in Memphis’ Southeast submarket consisting of single-tenant buildings averaging 50,500 square feet.

The last acquisition was for five modern, Class A distribution warehouse facilities in Oklahoma City. The fully occupied assets are situated 2.5 miles from the Will Rogers World Airport.

The sellers were undisclosed in all three transactions.

“In a time when many have been forced to the sidelines, we are pleased to continue to capture compelling deals in enduring distribution hubs,” says Michael Sealy, executive vice president of capital markets for Sealy & Co. “Each investment was reviewed for the reliability and stability of future income, the potential for capital appreciation and the impact of each acquisition as it relates to the portfolio as a whole.”

Sealy & Co. specializes in acquiring, developing and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial and other commercial properties. The company has corporate offices in Dallas and Shreveport, Louisiana.

— Alex Patton

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Conferences
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  