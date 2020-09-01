Sealy & Co. Acquires Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 131,616 SF in El Paso

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Sealy & Co. has acquired two light industrial buildings totaling 131,616 square feet in El Paso. The seller was Hagar Pacific Properties. The properties are located adjacent to El Paso International Airport, about three miles from Interstate 10. Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs handled the transaction for Sealy & Co. on an internal basis with assistance from CBRE’s Randy Baird.