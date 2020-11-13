REBusinessOnline

Sealy & Co. Acquires Westfield Business Centre Near Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

The fully leased distribution center spans 133,160 square feet.

WESTFIELD, IND. — Sealy & Co. has acquired Westfield Business Centre in Westfield, north of Indianapolis. The purchase price was undisclosed. The distribution center spans 133,160 square feet and is located on Oak Ridge Road. The Peterson Co. built the property in 2018. It is fully leased to distribution and manufacturing tenants, with Aptiv occupying 40 percent. Other tenants include Grinds LLC, ETI Fab and 3rd Dimension Industrial Printing. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers International brokered the sale on behalf of the seller, Oak Ridge LLC, which is an affiliate of Carmel-based Jackson Development LLC.

