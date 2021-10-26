Sealy & Co. Buys 353,559 SF Beltway 8 Business Center in Southwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Beltway 8 Business Center in Houston totals 353,559 square feet across seven buildings.

HOUSTON — Sealy & Co., an owner-operator with corporate offices in Dallas and Shreveport, La., has purchased Beltway 8 Business Center, a 353,559-square-foot industrial development in Houston. The seven-building property is located on the city’s southwest side near the intersection of Beltway 8 and State Highway 59. Trent Agnew of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs represented Sealy & Co. on an internal basis.