Sealy Purchases 1.2 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Greenville from Blackstone

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sealy & Co. has acquired an eight-property industrial portfolio totaling 1.2 million square feet in Greenville. Blackstone sold the portfolio for an undisclosed amount. All eight buildings were fully leased to national and international companies at the time of sale. This is the first purchase in South Carolina for Dallas-based Sealy. Scott Sealy Jr., Jason Gandy and Christopher Martin of Sealy worked with Trey Barry of CBRE to acquire the assets.

