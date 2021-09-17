REBusinessOnline

Sears to Close Last Store in Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Midwest, Retail

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Sears is set to close its last store in the state of Illinois, according to reports by the Daily Herald and Crain’s Chicago Business. The retailer’s final location is at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and is scheduled to close on Sunday, Nov. 14. Simon Property Group is the mall owner. The parent company of Sears, Transformco, is pursuing redevelopment plans for the store, according to Crain’s.

