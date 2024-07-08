Monday, July 8, 2024
Seattle Capital Markets Environment Is Sluggish

by Jeff Shaw

— By Alex Muir, Senior Vice President, Lee & Associates | Seattle —

As we near the halfway mark of 2024, capital markets activity in Seattle remains slow. The year has largely consisted of price discovery and waiting for interest rates to drop. With that said, the sales volume for office assets has nearly surpassed the 2023 total. Four transactions over $30 million have occurred year-to-date, all of which are larger than any deal last year. These sales are emblematic of the type of deals that are driving investment activity, with three being owner-user acquisitions — Alaska Airlines, Costco, Seattle Housing Authority — and the fourth involving a loan assumption. Distressed sales are occurring more frequently as well, with several buildings in downtown Seattle trading below $150/SF.

While it has yet to materially impact vacancy, there are signs of life in the leasing market. Pokémon recently signed a lease for 16 floors in The Eight, an under-construction tower in the Bellevue CBD. This is the largest lease in the market in three years. Other tenants, such as ByteDance and Snowflake, have signed leases larger than 100,000 SF, as a new wave of tech companies grow in the market. With the return to in-office work continuing and anticipated interest rate drops coming, we’re expecting capital markets activity to pick up in the second half of 2024 and 2025.

