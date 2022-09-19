REBusinessOnline

Seavest Acquires Six Emergency Hospitals Totaling 190,000 SF in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

DALLAS — New York-based investment firm Seavest Healthcare Properties has acquired six emergency hospitals totaling 190,000 square feet that are located throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Specifically, the facilities, which typically feature 24/7 emergency services and eight to 12 beds for overnight stays, are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall and Grand Prairie. Seavest acquired the properties, which are operated by Baylor Scott & White, in a joint venture with global asset management firm Heitman LLC. The seller was not disclosed.

