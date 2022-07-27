Seavest Healthcare Properties Acquires 57,000 SF Medical Office Building in Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Seavest Healthcare Properties has acquired a 57,000-square-foot medical office building located at 355 W. 52nd St. in Manhattan. NYU Langone Health anchors the eight-story building, which was fully leased at the time of sale to an array of specialty care practitioners. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.