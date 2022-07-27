REBusinessOnline

Seavest Healthcare Properties Acquires 57,000 SF Medical Office Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, New York, Northeast

355-W.-52nd-St.-Manhattan

The medical office building at 355 W. 52nd St. in Manhattan rises eight stories and totals 57,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Seavest Healthcare Properties has acquired a 57,000-square-foot medical office building located at 355 W. 52nd St. in Manhattan. NYU Langone Health anchors the eight-story building, which was fully leased at the time of sale to an array of specialty care practitioners. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

