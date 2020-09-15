REBusinessOnline

Second City Prints Signs 86,251 SF Industrial Lease in Batavia, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The building at 1020 Olympic Drive spans 121,321 square feet.

BATAVIA, ILL. — Second City Prints has signed an 86,251-square-foot industrial lease at 1020 Olympic Drive in Batavia. Midwest Industrial Funds purchased the 121,321-square-foot building in 2019 and renovated it to create more efficient space for multiple tenants. There is currently 35,000 square feet of space available for lease. Tom Curtis, John Moysey and Fort Richardson of Avison Young represented Midwest Industrial Funds in the lease transaction with Second City Prints. Brendan Sheahan of Darwin Realty represented the tenant. Second City Prints, which is moving from another Batavia facility, provides merchandise printing, webstore management and tour merchandise fulfillment services for the music industry. The company produced concert merchandise prior to COVID-19 but now supports the concert, entertainment and gaming industries through e-commerce.

