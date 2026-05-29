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AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Second Horizon Capital Purchases 710,000 SF Retail Center in Melbourne, Florida

by Abby Cox

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Second Horizon Capital has acquired Melbourne Square, a 710,000-square-foot retail center in Melbourne, a city on Florida’s Space Coast. A joint venture between Neuberger Berman and Cross Ocean Partners arranged the sale. According to the Orlando Business Journal, the shopping center sold for $56.3 million on March 2.

Second Horizon Capital has implemented a capital improvement program, which will comprise supporting community engagement, center operations, building upgrades and expanding programming and partnerships with local organizations and businesses. CBRE will handle leasing and property management at the center.

Tenants at Melbourne Square include American Eagle, ALMA Med Spa, Aleena Diamonds, Bath & Body Works, Candle Cart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dillard’s, EoS Fitness, Foot Locker, Hollister, Macy’s and Pandora, among others.

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