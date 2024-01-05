Secure Net Lease Negotiates $5M Sale of Retail Building Leased to Shake Shack in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Secure Net Lease, a brokerage firm with offices in Dallas and Los Angeles, has negotiated the $5 million sale of a retail building in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The property is triple-net-leased to Shake Shack. According to LoopNet Inc., the double drive-thru building totals 3,380 square feet. Matthew Scow of Secure Net Lease represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Sandi Hunter of Retail Link Associates represented the buyer, which acquired the property via a 1031 exchange.