Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageWashingtonWestern

SecureSpace Acquires 57,700 SF Northlynn Mini-Storage in Seattle

by Jeff Shaw

SEATTLE — SecureSpace has acquired Northlynn Mini-Storage in the Lynnwood area of Seattle. 

The facility is located at 15620 Highway 99. It contains a total of 57,700 net rentable square feet. The ground-floor units consist of drive-up and interior units, with two dozen rentable parking spaces. 

SecureSpace plans a substantial renovation to enhance the appeal of the facility for the 134,000 residents residing within a three-mile radius. 

The property will be rebranded as SecureSpace Self Storage Lynnwood, becoming the eighth store under that brand in the Seattle MSA. 

You may also like

Lee & Associates Orange Signs $4.3M Lease for...

Novoron Bioscience Leases 7,432 SF Space at GENESIS-San...

Ackerman Purchases New 212,232 SF Distribution Center in...

Avison Young Brokers $20M Sale of Multifamily Development...

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 200-Unit RiverBend Apartments in...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 5,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Contegra Breaks Ground on First Building at $129M...

Senior Lifestyle Acquires Four Seniors Housing Communities in...

Colliers Brokers Sale of I-88 Gateway Logistics Center...