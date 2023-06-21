SecureSpace Acquires 57,700 SF Northlynn Mini-Storage in Seattle

SEATTLE — SecureSpace has acquired Northlynn Mini-Storage in the Lynnwood area of Seattle.

The facility is located at 15620 Highway 99. It contains a total of 57,700 net rentable square feet. The ground-floor units consist of drive-up and interior units, with two dozen rentable parking spaces.

SecureSpace plans a substantial renovation to enhance the appeal of the facility for the 134,000 residents residing within a three-mile radius.

The property will be rebranded as SecureSpace Self Storage Lynnwood, becoming the eighth store under that brand in the Seattle MSA.