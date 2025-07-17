SecureSpace Self Storage Buys 650-Unit Facility in Fremont, California

FREMONT, CALIF. — SecureSpace Self Storage has acquired a 58,713-square-foot self-starter facility, currently managed by Extra Space, in Fremont, from Braintree Group. Dean Trammell and Adam Schlosser of the LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Tony Solomon of Marcus & Millichap served as the broker of record for the deal.

Built in 1984 and expanded in 2002, the facility contains five two-story self-storage buildings and five single-story self-storage buildings offering a total of 650 units. The property includes electronic gated entry with a digital keypad, a spacious leasing office with retail and security monitor display, 24/7 video surveillance, concrete driveways and two lifts providing access to upper-level units.