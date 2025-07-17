Thursday, July 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ExtraSpace-Self-Storage-Fremont-CA.jpg
The self-storage facility in Fremont, Calif., offers 650 units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialSelf-StorageWestern

SecureSpace Self Storage Buys 650-Unit Facility in Fremont, California

by Amy Works

FREMONT, CALIF. — SecureSpace Self Storage has acquired a 58,713-square-foot self-starter facility, currently managed by Extra Space, in Fremont, from Braintree Group. Dean Trammell and Adam Schlosser of the LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Tony Solomon of Marcus & Millichap served as the broker of record for the deal.

Built in 1984 and expanded in 2002, the facility contains five two-story self-storage buildings and five single-story self-storage buildings offering a total of 650 units. The property includes electronic gated entry with a digital keypad, a spacious leasing office with retail and security monitor display, 24/7 video surveillance, concrete driveways and two lifts providing access to upper-level units.

You may also like

Norris & Stevens Arranges $5.7M Sale of Capitol...

JLL Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 156-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

EYA Buys Vacant Shopping Center in Metro D.C.,...

O’Connor Capital Buys Shopping Center in Delray Beach,...

Meta Housing Corp. Sells Coventry Court Seniors Housing...

Jordan Perlmutter & Co. Breaks Ground on Phase...

BH Properties Buys 104,201 SF Cannery Office Campus...

CBRE Facilitates $18M Sale of Multifamily Property in...