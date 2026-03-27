Friday, March 27, 2026
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SecureSpace Tukwila is located at 5950 Southcenter Blvd. in Tukwila, Wash. The property features 625 self-storage units.
DevelopmentIndustrialSelf-StorageWashingtonWestern

SecureSpace Self Storage Opens 625-Unit Facility in Tukwila, Washington

by Amy Works

TUKWILA, WASH. — SecureSpace Self Storage has opened its newest facility located at 5950 Southcenter Blvd. in Tukwila. Formerly known as Tukwila Self Storage, the five-story, heated facility offers 53,185 square feet of storage space across 625 units in a variety of sizes. The facility is currently undergoing enhancements to meet SecureSpace’s standards. The upgraded property will feature proprietary AI-enabled cameras and sensors for enhanced security, as well as complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi.

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