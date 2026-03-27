SecureSpace Self Storage Opens 625-Unit Facility in Tukwila, Washington

TUKWILA, WASH. — SecureSpace Self Storage has opened its newest facility located at 5950 Southcenter Blvd. in Tukwila. Formerly known as Tukwila Self Storage, the five-story, heated facility offers 53,185 square feet of storage space across 625 units in a variety of sizes. The facility is currently undergoing enhancements to meet SecureSpace’s standards. The upgraded property will feature proprietary AI-enabled cameras and sensors for enhanced security, as well as complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi.