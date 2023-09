NEW YORK CITY — California-based owner-operator SecureSpace Self Storage has opened a new facility at 131-21 14th Ave. in the College Point area of Queens. The number of units was not disclosed. The facility spans 131,691 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Units range in size from 5 feet by 5 feet to 10 feet by 30 feet. The facility also features a leasing office and AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide security and monitoring.