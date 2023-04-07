Securitas Security Signs 19,500 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Securitas Security Services USA has signed a 19,500-square-foot office lease at 498 Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The company will relocate from 1412 Broadway to the 14th floor of the 25-story, 960,000-square-foot building in the fourth quarter. Andrew Conrad and Matt Coudert internally represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons, which owns the building in partnership with Loeb Partners Realty and JR AMC, in the lease negotiations. David Opper and Eddie Sisca of CBRE represented the tenant.