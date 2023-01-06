Security Properties Acquires 304-Unit Brightleaf at Lakeline Apartments in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Seattle-based investment firm Security Properties has acquired Brightleaf at Lakeline, a 304-unit apartment complex in North Austin. Completed in 2022, Brightleaf at Lakeline consists of three buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units on a 12.3-acre site. Residences average 880 square feet and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, business lounge, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a pet park. San Antonio-based multifamily owner-operator Embrey sold the property for an undisclosed price.