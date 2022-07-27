Security Properties Acquires Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado for $78.5M

Summit Riverside Apartments is located on the South Platte River and comprises 21 residential buildings and 248 studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

LITTLETON, COLO. — Security Properties and Tokyu Land US Corp. have jointly purchased the Summit Riverside multifamily community in Littleton for $78.5 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Summit Riverside is located on the South Platte River, comprising 21 residential buildings and 248 studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average unit size of 777 square feet.

Security Properties now owns five properties in Colorado. The residential complex is Tokyu’s first investment in the Denver metropolitan area. Security Properties Residential will manage the property.