SAMMAMISH, WASH. — Security Properties has acquired SKY Sammamish, an apartment community located along 228th Avenue in the Seattle suburb of Sammamish, for $70.2 million.

Built in 2018, SKY Sammamish offers 159 apartments. Security Properties Residential, an affiliate of Security Properties, will manage the asset.

With this transaction, Security Properties now owns 28 assets and more than 6,400 units in the greater Seattle marketplace.