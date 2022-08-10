Security Properties Buys Sienna Pointe Apartments in Bend, Oregon for $49.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Located in Bend, Ore., Sienna Pointe Apartments features 168 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

BEND, ORE. — Seattle-based Security Properties has acquired Sienna Pointe Apartments, a 168-unit multifamily community located at 1855 NE Lotus Drive in Bend, for $49.5 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Built in 1991 on 9.1 acres, the property features 21 buildings with one- and two-bedroom units averaging 845 square feet. Unit amenities include washers/dryers in most units, stainless steel appliances, electric fireplaces and private decks and patios. Community amenities include a fitness center, pet play area, laundry and clubhouse facilities, onsite management and 264 parking spaces.

Nick Santangelo of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team in Portland secured a $31.4 million acquisition loan for the buyer. CBRE Multifamily Capital, an approved lender under Fannie Mae’s DUS program, provided the seven-year, fixed-rate, full-term, interest-only loan.