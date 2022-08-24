REBusinessOnline

Security Properties Divests of Insignia Apartments in Bremerton, Washington for $48.5M

Insignia Apartments in Bremerton, Wash., features 162 apartments, a fitness center, rec room, playground and dog park. (Photo credit: Jennifer Clark, Porchlight Photography)

BREMERTON, WASH. — Security Properties has completed the disposition of Insignia Apartments, a multifamily property at 1060 Insignia Loop in Bremerton. An undisclosed buyer acquired the community for $48.5 million.

Built 2017, Insignia Apartments features 162 one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across 12 buildings on 6.2 acres. Community amenities include a fitness center, rec room, playground and dog park.

Eli Hanacek, Jon Hallgrimson, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto of CBRE’s Pacific Northwest-based multifamily team represented the seller in the transaction.

