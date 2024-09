BELLEVUE, WASH. — Seattle-based Security Properties has completed the sale of Sylva on Main, a midrise apartment community in Bellevue, to Rise Properties Trust for $30 million, or $405,405 per unit. Built in 2011, Sylva on Main offers 74 apartments and two retail suites. The property is located at 10701 Main St.

Ben Johnson, David Sorensen, Kenny Dudunakis, George Pallis and Peter Dudunakis of Berkadia’s Seattle office represented the seller in the deal.