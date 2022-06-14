Security Properties, Oaktree Capital Buy River Ridge Apartments in Tualatin, Oregon for $70M

Located in Tualatin, Ore., River Ridge features 180 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

TUALATIN, ORE. — Security Properties and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management have acquired River Ridge, a Class A apartment property located at 17865 SW Pacific Highway in Tualatin, for $70 million.

Built in two phases from 2015 to 2017, River Ridge features 180 apartments spread across 14 residential buildings on nine acres. The apartments are a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, averaging 977 square feet each. Units feature high ceilings, quartz countertops, large windows, walk-in closets, in-home washers/dryers and private balconies or patios with storage.

Community amenities include a fitness center, resident clubhouse, resort-style outdoor pool, sundeck, basketball court, bocce ball court, playground, walking trail on the Tualatin River, 120 onsite storage units and 301 parking spaces.

Security Properties Residential, an affiliate of Security Properties, will manage the community.

Joe Nydahl, Josh McDonald and Phil Oester of CBRE represented the seller, Salem-based Mountain West Investment Corp., in the off-market transaction.