Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
NV-Apts-Portland-OR.jpg
Located in Portland’s North Pearl District, NV Apartments features 284 residences, a third-floor outdoor courtyard and 4,100 square feet of ground-level retail space.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

Security Properties, Rockwood Capital Acquire 284-Unit NV Apartments in Portland

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — A partnership between Security Properties and an affiliate of Rockwood Capital has purchased NV Apartments, a multifamily property in Portland’s North Pearl District. The acquisition price and name of the seller were not released.

NV Apartments offers 284 one- and two-bedroom residences in a mix of standard, townhome, loft and penthouse layouts. The units feature woodgrain laminate cabinets with undermount lighting, stainless steel appliances, hard surface countertops with undermount sinks and vinyl plank flooring.

Community amenities include an outdoor dog run and wash station, a private dining room area, bike storage and repair station, fitness center, yoga studio, resident lounge and a third-floor courtyard area. Additionally, the property offers 4,100 square feet of ground-level retail space.

Security Properties Residential, an affiliate of Security Properties, will manage the asset.

You may also like

Tishman Speyer Sells 9242 Beverly Boulevard Office Building...

Argus Self Storage Advisors Brokers Sale of 742-Unit...

Realterm Buys Two Industrial Outdoor Storage Maintenance Facilities...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Arranges $2.4M Purchase...

JLL Arranges $63.5M Sale of Cobb Place Shopping...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $13.9M Loan for Sedgefield...

MAG Capital Partners Acquires Sarasota Industrial Facility in...

Continuum Advisors Brokers $42M Sale of Seniors Housing...