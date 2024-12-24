Security Properties, Rockwood Capital Acquire 284-Unit NV Apartments in Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. — A partnership between Security Properties and an affiliate of Rockwood Capital has purchased NV Apartments, a multifamily property in Portland’s North Pearl District. The acquisition price and name of the seller were not released.

NV Apartments offers 284 one- and two-bedroom residences in a mix of standard, townhome, loft and penthouse layouts. The units feature woodgrain laminate cabinets with undermount lighting, stainless steel appliances, hard surface countertops with undermount sinks and vinyl plank flooring.

Community amenities include an outdoor dog run and wash station, a private dining room area, bike storage and repair station, fitness center, yoga studio, resident lounge and a third-floor courtyard area. Additionally, the property offers 4,100 square feet of ground-level retail space.

Security Properties Residential, an affiliate of Security Properties, will manage the asset.