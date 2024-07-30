Tuesday, July 30, 2024
16520-North-Rd-Bothell-WA
Located at 16520 North Road in Bothell, Wash., Woodstone Apartments features 124 apartments, a pool, spa, fitness center, playground and clubhouse. (Photo credit: Security Properties)
Security Properties Sells Woodstone Apartments in Bothell, Washington for $34.7M

by Amy Works

BOTHELL, WASH. — Security Properties has completed the disposition of Woodstone Apartments, a multifamily property located at 16520 North Road in the Seattle suburb of Bothell. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $34.7 million.

Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington, Kyle Yamamoto and Natalie Kasper of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 1989 on 6.4 acres, Woodstone Apartments features 124 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 86 percent of which are renovated. Community amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center, playground and clubhouse.

