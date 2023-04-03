Seedtag Advertising Signs 5,909 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s NoMad District

NEW YORK CITY — Seedtag Advertising has signed a 5,909-square-foot office lease at 13-15 W. 27th St. in Manhattan’s NoMad district. Seedtag will move into the entire third floor of the 11-story building, which recently underwent a capital improvement progam, at an undisclosed date. Sebastian Infante and Jamie Katcher of Raise Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Heaner, Elliot Warren and Grant Greenspan of Kaufman Organization represented the landlord.